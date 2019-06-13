Remembering The Legendary Pony Express09:49
June 13, 2019
The Pony Express used horse-and-rider relay teams to speed letters across the West just before the start of the Civil War. The 2,000-mile route went from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California — and the Pony could do it in just 10 days.

Jim DeFelice (@JimDeFelice), author of "West Like Lightning: The Brief, Legendary Ride of the Pony Express," talks to Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.

This segment aired on June 13, 2019.

