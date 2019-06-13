The St. Louis Blues and their fans are celebrating their first ever Stanley Cup. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday to capture the NHL championship. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals have reached a Game 6 on Thursday. The Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 3-2. Also, the Women's World Cup is underway. Hosts Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd speak with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."