Tensions Rise Amid Suspected Oil Tanker Attacks In Gulf Of Oman
June 13, 2019
Crews had to be rescued Thursday from two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, one of the world's busiest oil routes, after explosions damaged the ships. It comes a month after four oil tankers were attacked in the area, and as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT), with MIT's Security Studies Program.

This segment aired on June 13, 2019.

