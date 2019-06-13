Here & Now
Tensions Rise Amid Suspected Oil Tanker Attacks In Gulf Of Oman05:16Play
Crews had to be rescued Thursday from two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, one of the world's busiest oil routes, after explosions damaged the ships. It comes a month after four oil tankers were attacked in the area, and as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran. Host Robin Young talks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT), with MIT's Security Studies Program.
This segment aired on June 13, 2019.
