DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Intro To Dancehall09:54
June 17, 2019
Jamaican dancehall star Mavado in Roseau, Dominica. (Gemma Handy/AFP/Getty Images)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with dancehall DJ Omar Phillips, aka "Steelfinga," about this sub-genre of reggae. He plays us some of the summer's hottest hits.

Music From The Segment

Busy Signal, "Dolla Van"

Munga Honorable, "Nah Mad"

Mavado, "Enemies"

Christopher Martin, "Life"

This segment aired on June 17, 2019.

