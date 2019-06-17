Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with dancehall DJ Omar Phillips, aka "Steelfinga," about this sub-genre of reggae. He plays us some of the summer's hottest hits.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Busy Signal, "Dolla Van"

Munga Honorable, "Nah Mad"

Mavado, "Enemies"

Christopher Martin, "Life"