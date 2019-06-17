Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Intro To Dancehall09:54Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with dancehall DJ Omar Phillips, aka "Steelfinga," about this sub-genre of reggae. He plays us some of the summer's hottest hits.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Busy Signal, "Dolla Van"
Munga Honorable, "Nah Mad"
Mavado, "Enemies"
Christopher Martin, "Life"
This segment aired on June 17, 2019.
