Protests Continue In Hong Kong After City Leader's Apology05:51Play
Protesters in Hong Kong are demanding the resignation of the city's leader for her handling of an unpopular extradition bill with mainland China. She has apologized for the crisis and suspended work on the controversial bill that has sparked huge demonstrations. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CNN's Ivan Watson (@IvanCNN) in Hong Kong.
This segment aired on June 17, 2019.
