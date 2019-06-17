Here & Now
The 'In-Between' Generation: What Technological Change Means For Millennials09:42Play
Millennials tend to be savvy with smartphones and social media, even though they were born before these technologies came into use and spent much of their early lives without them. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what that means for this generation.
This segment aired on June 17, 2019.
