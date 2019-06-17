The 'In-Between' Generation: What Technological Change Means For Millennials09:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Millennials tend to be savvy with smartphones and social media, even though they were born before these technologies came into use and spent much of their early lives without them. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what that means for this generation.

This segment aired on June 17, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news