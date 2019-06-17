Here & Now
Iran Vows To End Nuclear Deal As Trump Administration Cracks Down06:09Play
The Trump administration continues to accuse the Iranian government of bombing oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. While many allies have sided the U.S., some say they need more proof. Also, tensions continue to mount as Iran says they'll no longer comply with the Obama-era nuclear deal the U.S. pulled out of. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins gets the latest from NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).
This segment aired on June 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news