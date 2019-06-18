Here & Now
Cleveland Court Prepares For Massive Opioid Trial
Cleveland is getting ready for the latest showdown against the pharmaceutical companies at the center of a growing legal battle over opioid addiction. More than 1,600 lawsuits filed by cities, counties and Native American tribes have been bundled together in a single case to be heard in October. WCPN Ideastream's Nick Castele (@NickCastele) joins host Robin Young to discuss the upcoming trial and the issue.
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
