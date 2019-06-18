Here & Now
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire. On June 22, 1969, the Cleveland river — oozing with oil, chemicals and sludge — caught fire. It burned for only 30 minutes, but unlike previous fires on the Cuyohoga, news of the blaze spread around the country, inspiring the nation's nascent environmental movement to take action.
The fire is considered the catalyst that resulted in the Clean Water Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency. Here & Now's Robin Young visited the river with Jane Goodman, executive director of the Cuyahoga River Restoration, to talk about the fire and its historical impact.
- Here's the full list of events in Cleveland marking the fire's 50th anniversary
What The Cuyahoga River Used To Look Like ...
... And What The River Looks Like Today
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
