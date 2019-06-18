Here & Now
Libya's United Nations-Backed Government Launches New Peace Initiative11:01Play
Libya's United Nations-backed government launched a new peace initiative this week. The country has been riven by divisions since a revolution in 2011 toppled its longtime dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jonathan Winer (@JonathanMaWiner), a scholar at the Middle East Institute and former United States Special Envoy for Libya during the Obama administration.
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news