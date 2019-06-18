Here & Now
Federal Court Extends Deadline For Redrawing Ohio's Congressional Maps05:12Play
A federal court in Ohio has extended the June 14th deadline for state legislators there to redraw its congressional maps. An earlier ruling said that Republican lawmakers "manipulated district lines in an attempt to control electoral outcomes." Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler (@karenkasler).
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
