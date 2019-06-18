Federal Court Extends Deadline For Redrawing Ohio's Congressional Maps05:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 18, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A federal court in Ohio has extended the June 14th deadline for state legislators there to redraw its congressional maps. An earlier ruling said that Republican lawmakers "manipulated district lines in an attempt to control electoral outcomes." Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler (@karenkasler).

This segment aired on June 18, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news