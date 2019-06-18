Here & Now
President Trump officially kicks of his reelection campaign at a rally in Florida Tuesday night. This comes on the heels of his tweet on Monday night in which he said he will deport "millions" of undocumented immigrants starting "next week." NPR's national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss all the latest in politics.
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
