Here & Now
Rep. Adam Schiff Says He's 'Desperately Concerned' About Escalating Iran Conflict05:57Play
President Trump is ordering an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East, after Iran announced on Monday that it would soon defy the 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. pulled out of last year. This comes days after the Trump administration blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets reaction from Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) of California.
This segment aired on June 18, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news