San Francisco city supervisors will consider a ban Tuesday on the sale of electronic cigarettes in that city until the Food and Drug Administration completes its review of the devices.

The ban would still need to be voted on if approved, but it would make San Francisco the first U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes. And it's the latest sign that regulators and researchers are trying to catch up with what former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has called an epidemic among the nation's youth.

More than 3.6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes last year, according to the FDA, an increase of nearly 80% among high schoolers and nearly 50% among middle schoolers over the year before.

Scientists are still learning new things about the possible health impacts of vaping as the FDA struggles to regulate the booming industry, which could be worth more than $40 billion by 2025.

"Personally, I think anybody who sees the uptake of e-cigarettes amongst youth should be concerned about long-term consequences ... because we just don't know what the health risks are," says Dr. Daniel Conklin, a University of Louisville Medical School professor and researcher studying the effects of vaping on the cardiovascular system.

A visit to Conklin's lab requires donning a Tyvek jumpsuit to limit contamination. He and his team of researchers, with funding from the FDA, are using a device that smokes e-cigarettes and analyzes the vapor — as well as its effects on lab mice — to determine what the devices' use does to the human body.

Dr. Daniel Conklin stands next to a device that can smoke cigarettes or vape from e-cigarettes and analyze the results in his lab at the University of Louisville. (Chris Bentley/Here & Now)

"The FDA is interested in regulating e-cigarettes, but they want to regulate particular constituents that are harmful," Conklin explains. "And so we're trying to figure out what components of the aerosol of e-cigs is contributing to the injury to the heart."

Conklin's lab setup allows researchers to try to mirror real-world e-cigarette use. At the lab, Conklin plugs an e-cigarette into a holder. The end of it lights up blue as pumps whir to life, activating the e-cigarette and pulling air through a series of tubes and small black boxes containing the equipment that will measure what's in the vapor.

"We can control the volume of the puff so it's consistent with ... the puff volume that people would take, and the duration," he says. "But I have to tell you, the real world's very diverse when it comes to electronic cigarettes. Some people just do very light drags on their e-cigs. Others take bigger puffs in order to make vape clouds and do cloud tricks and so on."

The leading e-cigarette company Juul has sponsored its own scientific studies, which it says show secondhand vaping emissions are less toxic than cigarette smoke. Part of what’s difficult about e-cigarette research is how relatively new the products are, and how quickly their use has skyrocketed, Conklin says.