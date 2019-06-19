Who's Running For President In 2020?

2020 Candidate Andrew Yang Wants To Lead U.S. Through Technological And Economic Transformation10:58
June 19, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks with a crowd in Columbia, S.C. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
We're talking with presidential candidates in the runup to the 2020 election. Check out all of our conversations.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with 2020 candidate Democrat Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) about why he's running, how he would handle tensions with Iran, his plan for a universal basic income for all Americans and more.

This segment aired on June 19, 2019.

