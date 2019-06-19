Here & Now
At the 53rd Paris Air Show this week, Boeing inked a letter of intent to sell 200 737 Max planes to International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways and Aer Lingus, among others. Until now, the 737 Max jetliners have remained grounded over safety concerns after two fatal crashes. Host Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.
This segment aired on June 19, 2019.
