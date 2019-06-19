Here & Now
New College Board 'Adversity Index' Could Help Rural Students, One Writer Says09:40Play
The College Board runs the SATs that students use for college admissions. In the fall, the board plans to expand the rollout of a change to its ratings system that aims to flip how universities consider how difficult a student's life has been from a socioeconomic standpoint, and how that might have played a barrier in their success. This "adversity index" has received some mixed reactions. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with writer Tony Rehagen (@trehagen) from St. Peters, Missouri, about how the index could help more rural teenagers reach college.
This segment aired on June 19, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news