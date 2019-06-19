The city council and an outdoor store, Gander RV, in Statesville, North Carolina, remain at an impasse over a big flag. Council members voted 5-3 to shoot down an amendment, keeping the city's flag size limit at 25 by 40 feet. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis says he won't remove the 40-by-80-foot flag over the store. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with John Staford, the Statesville City Council member who introduced the amendment.