Hong Kong lawmakers grilled the city's security secretary Wednesday over allegations of police brutality during protests over an extradition bill that eventually was suspended. The legislation brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets and raised new questions about Hong Kong's status with regard to China. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Forbes reporter Kenneth Rapoza (@BRICBreaker).
This segment aired on June 19, 2019.
