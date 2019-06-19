The case for reparations is back on Capitol Hill Wednesday as the House of Representatives hears arguments in favor of restitution for the descendants of enslaved people in the U.S. The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties is holding the hearing on H.R. 40, which would set up a commission to study the issue and recommend "appropriate remedies" to Congress. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Scott Wong (@scottwongDC), senior reporter at The Hill.