One in 5 high schoolers used e-cigarettes in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a 78% increase over the previous year. When kids are caught vaping at school, they usually get detention or another form of punishment. But some high school administrators want to treat vaping as an addiction rather than just a behavioral issue. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Raymond Manka (@EducatingMANka), principal of Stamford High School in Stamford, Connecticut, who is looking at how to provide more education on the dangers of vaping.