Musical-Drama 'We Live In Cairo' Follows Egypt's Arab Spring From Hope To Despair10:45Play
Inspired by a single photograph of Egyptian activists poring over a computer screen above Tahrir Square during the 2011 riots, brothers Patrick (@PatrickLazour) and Daniel Lazour (@DanielLazour) created the musical stage drama "We Live in Cairo." It's premiering at Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, after years of development including workshops in post-Mubarak Cairo.
The musical drama follows six revolutionaries armed with cameras and laptops, as they navigate the protests, elation and ultimate despair that gripped Cairo through early 2011.
This segment aired on June 19, 2019.
