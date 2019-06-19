Inspired by a single photograph of Egyptian activists poring over a computer screen above Tahrir Square during the 2011 riots, brothers Patrick (@PatrickLazour) and Daniel Lazour (@DanielLazour) created the musical stage drama "We Live in Cairo." It's premiering at Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, after years of development including workshops in post-Mubarak Cairo.

The musical drama follows six revolutionaries armed with cameras and laptops, as they navigate the protests, elation and ultimate despair that gripped Cairo through early 2011.