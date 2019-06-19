Here & Now
Indigenous Artist Jeffrey Gibson: 'I See Myself As Using The Art World To Spread A Message'04:47Play
The Whitney Biennial, now underway in New York City, is considered a marker of the current state of American art, though not all of the artists this year are American — or currently alive. This time, there are more artists under 40, more women and more Native Americans. One of the latter is multidisciplinary artist Jeffrey Gibson. It's his first biennial but, as Karen Michel reports, he's already been making a big splash in the art world.
This segment aired on June 19, 2019.
