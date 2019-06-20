Here & Now
Biden Refuses To Apologize For Comments About Working With Segregationist Senators05:23Play
Joe Biden has drawn fire from other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for comments about working with segregationists in Congress to get things done. Biden has refused to apologize and pointed to his track record on civil rights. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news