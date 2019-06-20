Biden Refuses To Apologize For Comments About Working With Segregationist Senators05:23
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Joe Biden has drawn fire from other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for comments about working with segregationists in Congress to get things done. Biden has refused to apologize and pointed to his track record on civil rights. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).

This segment aired on June 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news