Federal Reserve Signals It May Cut Rates If Global Slowdown Continues03:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 20, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Federal Reserve announced it was keeping rates steady at its June meeting but indicated it may cut them if the global slowdown continues. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure," on how other countries' economies are doing.

This segment aired on June 20, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news