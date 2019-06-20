Here & Now
Federal Reserve Signals It May Cut Rates If Global Slowdown Continues03:48Play
The Federal Reserve announced it was keeping rates steady at its June meeting but indicated it may cut them if the global slowdown continues. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure," on how other countries' economies are doing.
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
