Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it shot down a U.S. drone. Iran officials say the drone was in Iranian airspace, but the U.S. says it was actually in international airspace. The action comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) of Florida's 6th Congressional District, who is a Green Beret and veteran of the war in Afghanistan.
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
