Cannabis use has doubled among pregnant women in the U.S., according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). A second study shows an increased risk of preterm delivery among women who report cannabis use in pregnancy.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Michael Silverstein, a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction, who penned an editorial accompanying those two studies.
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
