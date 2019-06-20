Here & Now
Mayor Of Bay Area City That's Home To Google Defends Need For RV Parking Ban05:50Play
In California, another Bay Area city is moving forward with plans to ban RVs from parking on its streets overnight. But after an outcry from residents at a recent city council meeting that lasted nine hours, Mountain View is holding back on implementing a ban for now. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lisa Matichak (@lmatichak), the mayor of Mountain View.
This segment aired on June 20, 2019.
