June 20, 2019
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: RVs sit parked on a street across from Google headquarters on May 22, 2019 in Mountain View, California. As the price of rent continues to skyrocket in the San Francisco Bay Area, a number of RVs have appeared on the streets near the Google headquarters in Mountain View. The Mountain View police department logged nearly 300 RVs parked on city streets that appeared to be used as a primary residence. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In California, another Bay Area city is moving forward with plans to ban RVs from parking on its streets overnight. But after an outcry from residents at a recent city council meeting that lasted nine hours, Mountain View is holding back on implementing a ban for now. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lisa Matichak (@lmatichak), the mayor of Mountain View.

This segment aired on June 20, 2019.

