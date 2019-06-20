NPR's Leila Fadel spent six years based in Cairo, where she covered political and social events including the tumultuous Arab Spring, portrayed vividly in Patrick and Daniel Lazour's new musical, "We Live In Cairo."

The play's world premiere is on stage at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Fadel (@LeilaFadel) recently attended a performance and participated in a post-show Q&A with the audience. Here & Now's Robin Young caught up with her backstage to talk about how the show affected her, and about her years covering the events in Egypt.