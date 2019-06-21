Anne Frank, the Jewish girl famous for chronicling her experiences under Nazi rule in her diary, would have turned 90 this month. Frank was 15 years old when she died in a concentration camp in 1945.

Frank's diary entries, written while she was in hiding with her family in the Netherlands, have been widely read around the world. But what is less known about her story is how Frank, and the millions of people like her trying to escape the Nazis, could have been saved — including by the United States — but weren't.

For example, newsreels told of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's outrage at what was happening as the Holocaust worsened. But FDR and Washington failed to offer a lifeline to people like Frank when they needed it most, says Rafael Medoff, founding director of the David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies.

Medoff has written about the issue in an op-ed piece published by George Washington University's History News Network. He says the Frank family's frantic, unsuccessful attempts to find refuge in the U.S. deserve greater attention, and shed light on a failure to live up to America's "moral obligation to extend a helping hand when other people are being persecuted."

"While the best known aspect of [Anne Frank's] experience is of course the diary that she wrote while she and her family were hiding in an attic in Amsterdam ... there is an extraordinary additional story involving Anne Frank and her family trying to come to the United States before they went into hiding," Medoff says.

At the time, the U.S. had established quotas limiting how many people from a foreign country could immigrate to America in a given year. Between 1933 and 1945, nearly 200,000 quota places for people living in Nazi Germany and later Nazi-occupied nations went unused, according to Medoff.

"The quota from Germany most years was less than 25% filled. So that means that 75% of the quota places simply expired. They couldn't be rolled over into the next year, so they were just thrown away," Medoff says. "The Roosevelt administration set up a series of bureaucratic obstacles and extra requirements to make it as difficult as possible for Jewish refugees to qualify for visas to the United States."

Interview Highlights

On Anne Frank's father Otto's unsuccessful attempts to move the family to the U.S., where they had relatives

"In 1933 when the Nazis rose to power in Germany, Otto Frank sent his wife and children to live in what then was the safety of neighboring Holland. They were German citizens living in Holland. During the 1930s, the United States had an immigration system based on national origin, meaning that a certain number of people from each country around the world could in theory come to the U.S. each year.