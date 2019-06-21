Social Media Buzz: Philadelphia Police Officers Taken Off Street After Racist Posts04:50
June 21, 2019
The Philadelphia Police Department put 72 officers on desk duty over racist and other offensive Facebook posts. And, social media has also been abuzz this week after Facebook announced it will launch a new cryptocurrency called Libra. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.

