Here & Now
Mass. Prepares To Address Gambling Addiction Ahead Of Long-Awaited Casino Opening03:43Play
Wynn Resorts' long-awaited casino opens this weekend just outside Boston, and the commonwealth of Massachusetts is expecting a windfall: almost $100 million in taxes in the first year alone. The state is also preparing for a possible downside: a new temptation for people with gambling addictions. WBUR's Callum Borchers (@callumborchers) reports on efforts to help casino guests play responsibly.
This segment aired on June 21, 2019.
