Here & Now
How A Decades-Old Georgia Abortion Case Helped Clarify Roe V. Wade05:05Play
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973 made abortion legal. But a Georgia case — decided the same day — clarified that opinion. In Doe v. Bolton, the Supreme Court considered whether Georgia's abortion laws were too restrictive. Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) from WABE reports the decades-old case still resonates today.
This segment aired on June 24, 2019.
