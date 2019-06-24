How A Decades-Old Georgia Abortion Case Helped Clarify Roe V. Wade05:05
June 24, 2019
  • Sam Whitehead, WABE
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973 made abortion legal. But a Georgia case — decided the same day — clarified that opinion. In Doe v. Bolton, the Supreme Court considered whether Georgia's abortion laws were too restrictive. Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) from WABE reports the decades-old case still resonates today.

This segment aired on June 24, 2019.

