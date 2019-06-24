After a motorcycle accident that almost took off his foot, Johns Hopkins University bioethicist Travis Rieder became dependent on the pain medication he had been prescribed. Though he managed to wean himself off the drugs, the experience prompted him to write the book "In Pain: A Bioethicist's Personal Struggle with Opioids." Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Rieder (@TNREthx) about the book.

Book Excerpt: 'In Pain'

by Travis Rieder

When I was treated with suspicion by the attending ICU doc after my free flap surgery, I was hurt, ashamed, and, eventually, livid. I felt wronged by the physician, and it would be a long time before I could articulate the kind of wrong that I had experienced. But now I think I understand: the doctor had disrespected me in a very specific way, by not taking my words—my testimony—seriously. I told her that I was in pain, and by treating that claim as if it were the kind of thing that she should check on—because I was unreliable and might be trying to get drugs—I was denigrated in a way that I hadn't remembered ever experiencing before.

But here's the thing: the very fact that I could be surprised—no, shocked—at this doctor's ability to disregard my testimony reveals my privilege. Because as those in less powerful social positions know well, the experience of not being heard or taken seriously is a part of many peoples' daily lives. There is even a term for it in the academic literature: “epistemic injustice” is the experience of not having one's testimony taken seriously due to being part of a particular group.

As a white man, I had gone through my life with the invisible (to me) privilege of largely having my claims taken seriously and my position at the table acknowledged. When I became a pain patient, I—perhaps for the first time in my life—became part of a group that is stigmatized and marginalized. Because pain is subjective, it's al-ways been suspicious; after all, if there's any reason at all to “fake” pain, then patients have a reason to deceive doctors. And in the era of opioid plenty, there is a ready-made reason to feign pain: to get those good drugs. And so I, now a pain patient, was part of a group whose testimony is taken to be unreliable.

But of course, suspicion is not distributed evenly. Sure, pain may be a stigmatized condition, but some of us bear one such stigma, while others bear many. With all of my privilege due to race, gender, profession (recall that the one resident who referred to me as “Dr. Rieder” rather than “Mr. Rieder” is the one who got the ball rolling on my pain management consult), and likely much more, I managed to go through my entire hospitalization encountering suspicion only very rarely. That is, unfortunately, not everyone's experience.

Over the last couple of decades, research has demonstrated that white and black patients are treated differently when they com-plain of pain. A 2012 analysis of published data showed just how serious the disparities are: not only are black patients 34 percent less likely than white patients to be prescribed opioids for those “nondefinitive” conditions, but they are also 14 percent less likely to be prescribed opioids for traumatic and surgical pain. In other words, the pain of black patients is treated less aggressively across the board, both in contexts where the physician may suspect them of lying and also in contexts where their pain is undeniable.

Another recent study tried to explain why these differences might exist, and the results were appalling. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences in 2016, showed that a shocking number of people—including medical students and resident physicians—hold false beliefs about biological differences between black and white people. The survey asked subjects to say whether they believed a series of claims, including the false claims that “blacks' nerve endings are less sensitive than whites' ” and “blacks' skin is thicker than whites'.” Although relatively few of the medical students and residents endorsed the first claim (although some did), many endorsed the latter; in fact, a full 25 percent of res-ident physicians reported believing that blacks' skin is thicker than whites'. Even more distressing, physicians and medical students who reported more false beliefs about biological differences between the races systematically rated black patients as experiencing less pain than white patients and recommended less aggressive pain treatment. Basically, having false beliefs about the difference between races led students and physicians to undertreat the pain of black patients.

The disparity in opioid therapy even extends to children. In a 2015 study of pain management for children with appendicitis, black children with moderate pain were less likely than white children with the same level of pain to receive any pain treatment. And among all of those with severe pain, white children were more than twice as likely as black children to receive opioids.

Nor does the unequal treatment of pain only apply to black and white patients. Hispanic patients are also systematically prescribed fewer opioids than non-Hispanic whites, and there is significant data to suggest that women are less likely to have their pain aggressively treated. In a 2001 paper, Diane Hoffmann and Anita Tarzian showed that women are less likely to have their reports of pain taken seriously and to be prescribed opioids even though women have more incidence of severe chronic pain than men.

A critical point about my story, then, is that it is undoubtedly skewed. My brush with undertreated pain and being treated as a drug-seeker was maddening, but it was also minimal. Indeed, the de-fining lesson of my personal story is the degree to which pain can be treated in a truly aggressive fashion. But replace me with a black man or a Hispanic man or a woman, and my experience likely would have been very different.

This realization helps to put the Opioid Dilemma in an even more complex framing: not only do physicians struggle to avoid the dual burdens of undertreatment of pain and overuse of opioids, but those burdens are not evenly distributed across the population. White men are best positioned to have their pain taken seriously, which raises serious concerns about both the pain treatment of minority patients as well as the respect they are given by clinicians. Having one's pain undertreated is bad enough due to the outcome (still being in pain); to know that it's because of one's race or gender adds the insult of injustice to the already existing injury. Further, the recent increase in opioid use disorder among white communities is also now suddenly less surprising. In this case, the privilege of having one's testimony taken seriously has come with a cost: treating the pain of white patients in a disproportionally aggressive manner has led to a similarly disproportionate increase in white patients with opioid use disorder.

From the book: IN PAIN: A Bioethicist's Personal Struggle with Opioids by Travis Rieder. Copyright © 2019 by Travis Rieder. Reprinted courtesy of Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.