As Tensions Simmer, Trump Administration Vows To Tighten Iran Sanctions
The Trump administration says it's set to impose more sanctions on Iran Monday. The move comes after the president called off an airstrike in response to Iran downing a U.S. drone. Plus, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is touring Saudi Arabia to try to build a coalition in the region against Iran. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez).
This segment aired on June 24, 2019.
