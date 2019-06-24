This year, the U.S. marks a somber anniversary: It's been 400 years since the first abducted Africans arrived in Point Comfort, Virginia, to become the Colonies' first slaves. What's less known about the country's slavery history is the Virginia Legislature voted in 1832 on whether to end the practice — 33 years before the Civil War. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with historian Eva Sheppard Wolf about the vote and how it happened.