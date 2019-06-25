Here & Now
Psychiatrist Objects To California Plan To Convert County Jail Into Mental Health Facility05:51Play
California's county jails are some of the nation's worst: There are a high number of mentally or physically ill inmates and violence against guards is rampant. Now there are plans to convert one of those jails into a mental health treatment center. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with psychiatrist Terry Kupers about why he objects to the move.
This segment aired on June 25, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news