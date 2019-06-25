Psychiatrist Objects To California Plan To Convert County Jail Into Mental Health Facility05:51
June 25, 2019
The High Desert Detention Center, a San Bernardino County jail facility in Adelanto, Calif. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)
California's county jails are some of the nation's worst: There are a high number of mentally or physically ill inmates and violence against guards is rampant. Now there are plans to convert one of those jails into a mental health treatment center. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with psychiatrist Terry Kupers about why he objects to the move.

This segment aired on June 25, 2019.

