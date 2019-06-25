Here & Now
Florida Lawmaker Calls For Dropping Case Against Woman Who Turned In Estranged Husband's Guns
A Florida woman was arrested for armed robbery and spent six days in jail after handing over her estranged husband's weapons, and now a Florida lawmaker is urging prosecutors to drop the case against Courtney Irby. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with The Ledger reporter Gary White (@garywhite13) about the case.
This segment aired on June 25, 2019.
