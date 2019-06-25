Here & Now
Iran Ramps Up Rhetoric Against U.S. Following New Sanctions06:02Play
Iran sharply criticized new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic's supreme leader and other top officials Tuesday, saying the measures spell the "permanent closure" for diplomacy between the two nations. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) in Tehran.
This segment aired on June 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news