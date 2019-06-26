Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: From 'The Sound Of Music' To Hot Cheetos09:53Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ John Moses about some of his favorite songs right now — and hears a surprising rendition of "The Sound of Music."
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Former Boy, "Cat Call"
Jessica Pratt, "This Time Around"
Laibach, "The Sound of Music"
MonoNeon, "Hot Cheetos"
This segment aired on June 26, 2019.
