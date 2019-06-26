Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ John Moses about some of his favorite songs right now — and hears a surprising rendition of "The Sound of Music."

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Former Boy, "Cat Call"

Jessica Pratt, "This Time Around"

Laibach, "The Sound of Music"

MonoNeon, "Hot Cheetos"