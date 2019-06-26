DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: From 'The Sound Of Music' To Hot Cheetos09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Slovenian band Laibach performing live. (Jure Makovec/AFP/Getty Images)
Slovenian band Laibach performing live. (Jure Makovec/AFP/Getty Images)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with KCRW DJ John Moses about some of his favorite songs right now — and hears a surprising rendition of "The Sound of Music."

Music From The Segment

Former Boy, "Cat Call"

Jessica Pratt, "This Time Around"

Laibach, "The Sound of Music"

MonoNeon, "Hot Cheetos"

This segment aired on June 26, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news