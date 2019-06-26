Here & Now
Debate Continues Over English As Official Language Of The European Union After Brexit05:55Play
The deadline for Brexit, the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, is Oct. 31. But so far, British lawmakers haven't been able to agree on a divorce deal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeremy Cliffe (@jeremycliffe), Charlemagne columnist and Brussels bureau chief for The Economist, about how Brexit could affect the official language of the future EU.
This segment aired on June 26, 2019.
