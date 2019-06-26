Special Counsel Mueller Agrees To Testify Before Congress04:37
June 26, 2019
Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly in front of Congress next month, responding to a subpoena. He will address his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Trump obstructed justice. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR justice corespondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz).

This segment aired on June 26, 2019.

