Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly in front of Congress next month, responding to a subpoena. He will address his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether President Trump obstructed justice. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR justice corespondent Ryan Lucas (@relucasz).
This segment aired on June 26, 2019.
