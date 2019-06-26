Here & Now
Nashville Mayor Wants Electric Scooters Off The Streets Until Tighter Regulations Are In Place06:13Play
Nashville Mayor David Briley wants to ban electronic scooters and revise the city's regulations for them. He says he'll consider allowing one or two companies to return if they are able to meet Nashville's new requirements for safety and accessibility. This comes after a 26-year-old scooter rider was killed by a vehicle last month. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Briley (@MayorBriley).
This segment aired on June 26, 2019.
