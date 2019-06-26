Here & Now
Queer Liberation March Seeks To Reclaim Pride From Corporate Interests05:53Play
Many LGBTQ activists argue that traditional pride parades have become too corporate. This year, the Reclaim Pride Coalition is organizing the Queer Liberation March, a Pride event without corporate floats in an attempt to reconnect with grassroots queer liberation movements. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Norman Siegel, attorney of the Reclaim Pride Coalition and former executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.
This segment aired on June 26, 2019.
