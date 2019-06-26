Robert Cutler was President Dwight Eisenhower's right-hand man. The former Army general became a senior strategist and then the country's first national security adviser.

He was also a closeted gay man who was actively executing a 1953 executive order to identify and remove gay employees from the federal government. That move caused not only disruption and persecution, but suicides.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with author Peter Shinkle — Cutler's nephew — as well as Stephen Benedict, who worked alongside Cutler.

Cutler (left) and President Eisenhower talk on the Eisenhower campaign train in 1952. (Courtesy)

Robert Cutler (left) during a swearing-in ceremony. (Courtesy)

Steve and Skip at the Dr. Dick House. (Courtesy)

Book Excerpt: 'Ike's Mystery Man'

by Peter Shinkle

One day in late April 1954, Skip Koons and Steve Benedict drove to Alexandria, Virginia, a sleepy town on the Potomac River about eight miles south of Washington. Its leafy, brick-paved streets were lined with eighteenth-century colonial homes, some down-at-heel. The two young men toured a three-story rental property known as the Dr. Dick House, named after its former owner, Dr. Elisha C. Dick, a physician who cared for President Washington on his deathbed. The two young men decided that the elegant yet modest brick home located at 209 Prince Street, far from prying eyes in the capital, would be perfect for them. Skip and Steve needed to keep their homosexuality out of sight, and the Dr. Dick House soon became their refuge.

After Skip and Steve moved into the house in May, Bobby visited for cocktails on a number of occasions. His warm friendship with Steve had begun on the Eisenhower campaign train, and he had developed a close relationship with Skip working with him at the NSC on matters like Operation Solarium and the Guatemala coup. Skip had even introduced Bobby to his mother, Peggy Lutz, to whom Bobby had written in a letter in January 1954, “I have become very fond of Skip, and think he is a remarkably talented young man.”

Soon, Skip brought into the house a new boyfriend, twenty-three-year-old Gaylord Hoftiezer, who went by Gayl. A South Dakotan, Gayl had served in the US Marine Corps but was recently discharged. He soon began sleeping regularly in Skip’s room on the second floor, and Bobby became friends with Gayl, too.

Steve and Skip knew they needed to be discreet if they wanted to avoid trouble in McCarthy-era Washington, so they kept reasonable hours, didn’t have parties, and didn’t frequent gay bars. Their work life was routine, although their differing roles at the White House meant they had different schedules. Each morning, Skip and Steve would get in their separate cars — Skip, his black Thunderbird convertible, and Steve, his dark green Studebaker — and drive north along the Potomac, cross the bridge to Washington, and park in the White House parking lot.

Shortly after moving into the house, on May 24, Steve’s career took an astonishing turn when Eisenhower chief of staff Sherman Adams appointed him to be the White House security officer. His duties as security officer, to be performed in addition to his other duties as assistant staff secretary, chiefly entailed reviewing FBI background reports on potential appointees — like the ones on Bohlen and Vandenberg that had caused so much consternation — and report to Adams. A year had passed since Ike signed Executive Order 10450, which in effect had banned homosexuals from any federal job, let alone the position of White House security officer. Months after Steve took his new White House security post, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover invited him to a cocktail party at the Army and Navy Club in Washington for officials whose work brought them into contact with the FBI. Steve shook Hoover’s hand as they exchanged a polite greeting.

Excerpted from the book IKE'S MYSTERY MAN by Peter Shinkle. Copyright © 2018 by Peter Shinkle. Republished with permission of Penguin Random House.