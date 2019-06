Fifty years ago on Friday, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City led to a riot and later would be known as the start of the LGBTQ rights movement. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with a couple who were there, Paul Glass and Charles Evans of Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Paul Glass (right) and Charles Evans are two veterans of the Stonewall riots that helped spark the LGBTQ rights movement 50 years ago in New York. (Courtesy)