Democrats Pitch Platforms And Pile On Biden During Debate Night
June 28, 2019
Ten more Democratic presidential candidates debated each other Thursday night. Former Vice President Joe Biden led the pack in the polls and was sharply criticized by other contenders, especially by Sen. Kamala Harris, who challenged his record on civil rights. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson recaps with NPR lead political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).

This segment aired on June 28, 2019.

