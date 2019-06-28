The G20 summit of world leaders continues Saturday and Sunday. President Trump has already had a warm meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was their first face-to-face meeting since the Mueller report concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Also, Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday amid growing trade tensions.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) from Osaka, Japan.