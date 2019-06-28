Here & Now
World Powers Warn Iran To Stick To Terms Of Nuclear Deal05:32Play
Officials from Britain, France, Germany and other countries met with Iranian officials Friday, in an attempt to get that country to stick with the nuclear deal that the U.S. exited last year. Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Sir Peter Westmacott (@PeterWestmacott), a former British ambassador to Washington who was stationed in Iran as a diplomat.
This segment aired on June 28, 2019.
