Women's World Cup Kicks The Spotlight On Gender Inequality In Sports09:53
June 28, 2019
The Women's World Cup is generating lots of buzz and drawing more attention to women's soccer — a sport that has struggled to receive proper recognition and equity over the years. Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with British sports journalist and author Gemma Clarke (@GemClarkeSands), about the women on the U.S. team and the sport's checkered history.

This segment aired on June 28, 2019.

